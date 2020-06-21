Patricia F. Kascavelis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia F. Kascavelis

7/21/1941 – 6/18/2020

A gentle, loving soul, passed away Thursday afternoon at Mercy Medical Center after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Regoli and father, Horace Muse; and brother, Donald R. Muse. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bill C. Kascavelis; loving companion, Shih Tzu puppy Cody Boy of the home; son, Chet B. (Debbie) Kascavelis; daughter, Michele A. (Gregory) Smith; grandchildren, Alisha and Lewis; great grandchildren, Addilynn and Logan all of Canton. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Hospice for all their loving and compassionate care of Patricia.

Private family services will be held and interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved