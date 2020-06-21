Patricia F. Kascavelis
7/21/1941 – 6/18/2020
A gentle, loving soul, passed away Thursday afternoon at Mercy Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Regoli and father, Horace Muse; and brother, Donald R. Muse. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bill C. Kascavelis; loving companion, Shih Tzu puppy Cody Boy of the home; son, Chet B. (Debbie) Kascavelis; daughter, Michele A. (Gregory) Smith; grandchildren, Alisha and Lewis; great grandchildren, Addilynn and Logan all of Canton. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Hospice for all their loving and compassionate care of Patricia.
Private family services will be held and interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.