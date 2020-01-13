The Repository Obituaries
Patricia H. (Emigh) Gotschall


1930 - 2020
Patricia H. (Emigh) Gotschall Obituary
Patricia H. (Emigh) Gotschall

age 89, of North Canton went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Rose Lane Nursing Home following an extended illness. She was born October 14, 1930 in Framingham, MA to Ernest and Ethel (Harriman) Lewis. She took pride in volunteering at St. Luke's in North Canton for many years where she practiced her passion for taking care of others. Patty loved to read, cook, and spend time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Robert D. Emigh and second husband William Gotschall; son Galand Emigh; special friend Louis Vallesi; siblings Ernest Lewis and Shelia McClammer. Survived by daughters Pamela (Dennis) Fouse and Brenda (Steve) Books; son Mark (Tammy) Emigh; sister Barbara Otis; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.

Private Services will be held at the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home. Entombment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Lane Nursing Home for their special care.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020
