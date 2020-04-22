|
Patricia
Hornberger
Passed away at the age of 90 on April 19, 2020. She was born in Canal Fulton, Ohio on April 12, 1930 to Esther and Ralph Hardgrove. Pat was married to the late Richard Hornberger.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Kay (Bob) Wylie, Kerry (Jerry) Teeter, and Kristine (Lee) Rutledge; her sister, Pauline (Lou) Kropff; and her brother, Marvin Hardgrove. She will be greatly missed by her six grandchildren, and her five great grandchildren.
A private service will be held for Patricia at the Canal Fulton Cemetery.
Dodds Funeral Home
330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020