Patricia J. Funderburk



Age 80, of Massillon passed away on July 11, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on October 7, 1938; a daughter of the late Andrew and Wilda Kovic. She was a graduate of South Hills High School in Pittsburgh, class of 1956. Patricia retired from Jackson Local Schools as a secretary to the treasurer. She enjoyed needle work, knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, and quilting. She made many quilts and blankets for the Linus Project. Patricia's greatest joys were making quilts and attending her grandchildren's many activities. She was a member of the Fun Guild, Greenville Garden Club, and Gideon International Auxiliary. She was also a member of Stanwood Community Church.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Ray Loiselle. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Luke Funderburk; son, Jeffrey (Lori) Funderburk; daughter, Michele (David) Schaefer; sisters, Marilyn (Gary) Seifried, and Jean Loiselle; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Catherine, William, Emma Schaefer, Josh, Zach, and Brianna Funderburk.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home with Chaplin Craig Hewitt officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and also one hour prior to the service on Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stanwood's Women's Ministry (14715 Stanwood Street SW, Navarre, Ohio 44662) in Patricia's memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made to the family at www.paquelet.com



Paquelet Funeral Home



Published in The Repository on July 13, 2019