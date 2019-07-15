|
|
|
Patricia J.
Funderburk
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home with Chaplin Craig Hewitt officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and also one hour prior to the service on Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stanwood's Women's Ministry (14715 Stanwood Street SW, Navarre, Ohio 44662) in Patricia's memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019