Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Funderburk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Funderburk


1938 - 2019
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Funderburk Obituary
Patricia J.

Funderburk

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Paquelet Funeral Home with Chaplin Craig Hewitt officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and also one hour prior to the service on Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stanwood's Women's Ministry (14715 Stanwood Street SW, Navarre, Ohio 44662) in Patricia's memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made to the family at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.