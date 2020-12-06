1/1
PATRICIA J. PERKINS
1941 - 2020
Patricia J. Perkins

79, of North Canton, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 from complications of COVID and dementia. Pat was born in Canton on June 11, 1941 to Harold and Dorothy Ditch. She attended Hoover High School and Stark State College. She retired from The City of Canton. Pat loved the beach, boating, vacationing with her family, her beautiful home and dog, Bentley. She was a lifetime member of the North Canton Eagles and Elks. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, Harold and mother, Dorothy Ditch. She leaves behind her brothers: Rick Ditch and Jim Ditch; and her children: Kim George (Fiancé Ed Lavery), Dan Howell and Jeff Howell (Partner Steve Cotten); and her grandchildren: Alexandria Howell, Marissa George and Maddison Howell and great-grandchildren, Landyn and Jax. It is with much appreciation that we thank the staff of Windsor Medical Center for their loving care for Pat.

Calling hours for Pat will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home from 10-11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Beech Mennonite Cemetery in Louisville, Ohio. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Pat's name to the Stark County Humane Society at http://www.starkhumane.org/Donate An online memorial can be viewed at: www.karlofh.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

2 entries
December 5, 2020
Dear Family Members:

We wish to extend our deepest sympathy to each of you for the loss of your loving Mother and Sister, Pat.

During this time of sadness, may you be comforted with the God's Peace and Love. We always enjoyed Pat's laugh and friendliness when we worked at the City of Canton.

Stephanie and Ken Groves
Stephanie & Ken Groves
Friend
December 5, 2020
Pat was an enjoyable, friendly co-worker. She was always fun to be around.

Rick Zengler
Richard Zengler
Coworker
