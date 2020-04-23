Home

PATRICIA J. SALIOLA


1937 - 2020
PATRICIA J. SALIOLA Obituary
Patricia J. Saliola

82, born September 13, 1937, passed peacefully surrounded by her family on April 21, 2020. Pat was a graduate of Timken Vocational in 1955. She retired from Portage Electric after 20 years. Despite overcoming many life obstacles, she persevered, always treating others with a kind heart and a smile. She was a creative soul who enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, cooking and especially her grandchildren. Fitness was her passion and considered Aultman North to be her second home and family.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Teresa (William) Weaver, Danielle Zaina; son, Michael (Bianca) Saliola; grandchildren: Ryan Weaver (Nichole), Donald Weaver (Aubrey), William Kreuzer (Jamey), Jackie (Chris) Waikem; and great-grandchildren, Penelope and Maxine Waikem. Also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Joyce Muniz. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Saliola; parents, Patrick and Anna Paone. A very special thank you to her hospice nurse, Kelly Lautzenheiser, a true angel.

Due to social distancing there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2020
