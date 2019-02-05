Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Bees
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jean (Dolby) Bees


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Jean (Dolby) Bees Obituary
Patricia Jean (Dolby) Bees 1934-2019

84, entered heaven on February 3, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1934 to Vera Hayes Dolby and Earl Dolby. She graduated from Sharpsville (PA) High School in 1952, and married Joseph Bees on November 5, 1954.

She is survived by her husband, her brother Robert (Joan) Dolby, her sister Kathleen (Glenn) Weibel, her children: Joseph (Jackie) Bees, Vera (Brian) McKelley, and Robert (Lori) Bees; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Interment will be at West Side Cemetery, Sharpsville, PA at a later date. There will be no calling hours or services. Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries