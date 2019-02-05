|
|
Patricia Jean (Dolby) Bees 1934-2019
84, entered heaven on February 3, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1934 to Vera Hayes Dolby and Earl Dolby. She graduated from Sharpsville (PA) High School in 1952, and married Joseph Bees on November 5, 1954.
She is survived by her husband, her brother Robert (Joan) Dolby, her sister Kathleen (Glenn) Weibel, her children: Joseph (Jackie) Bees, Vera (Brian) McKelley, and Robert (Lori) Bees; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at West Side Cemetery, Sharpsville, PA at a later date. There will be no calling hours or services. Donations can be made to the .
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019