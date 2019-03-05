|
Patricia Jean Buchanan (Ronske)
age 65, of Jackson Township, went home to the Lord on Feb. 28, 2019 after a long fight against cancer. She was born Aug. 27, 1953 in Canton. Patricia retired from Timken Steel in November of 2018 following 30 years of service. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leo F. Ronske; brother, Robert Ronske and sister, Joan Beard. Survivors include her mother, Margaret Ronske; daughter, Michelle Rossetti of Canton; son, Mark (Rosdiana) Rossetti of Massillon; grandchildren, Ethan, Owen and Evan; sister, Judy (Mike) Bochenek of Florida; brothers, William (Ann) Ronske of Florida and Leo Ronske of Canton.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton with Rev. Msgr. James A. Clarke as celebrant. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the or a foundation of your choosing. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019