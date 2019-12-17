Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Patricia Jean (Pollock) Grivas


1932 - 2019
Patricia Jean (Pollock) Grivas Obituary
Patricia Jean (Pollock) Grivas

Age 87, of Malvern, Ohio went home to meet her Lord on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Patricia was born on Nov. 19, 1932 in New Brighton, Pa., the daughter of the late Francis Huering and Pauline Pollock. She was a 1951 graduate of Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh, Pa. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Grivas, in 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pittsburgh, Pa. Patricia was a homemaker and mother to eight children raised together with Bill in Bradford Woods, Pa. In addition, Patricia founded and served as an officer in numerous community organizations including Mothers Plus Five, Bradford Woods Couples Club, Bradford Woods Women's Club and Christian Women's Club. She was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple and was active with Forever Young.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill; two sons, Richard and Nicholas Grivas; one daughter, Patty Grivas. She is survived by her three sons, William of Solana Beach, Calif., Gregory and Peter both of Las Vegas, Nev; two daughters, Nancy Simonick of Houghton, Mich., and Margaret (Mark) Merritt of Malvern, Ohio; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Patricia was a devoted Christian wife, mother and grandmother. She was a faithful, kind, loving woman who loved her family fiercely.

A Celebration of Patricia's life will be in the Canton Baptist Temple with Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour before services on Saturday at the church (10-11 a.m.). A luncheon will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple (Camp Chof) in remembrance of Patricia J. Grivas. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019
