Patricia Jean (Pollock) Grivas
A Celebration of Patricia's life will be in the Canton Baptist Temple with Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour before services on Saturday at the church (10-11 a.m.). A luncheon will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple (Camp Chof) in remembrance of Patricia J. Grivas. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www. sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019