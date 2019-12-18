Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton Baptist Temple
Patricia Jean (Pollock) Grivas


1932 - 2019
Patricia Jean (Pollock) Grivas Obituary
Patricia Jean (Pollock) Grivas

A Celebration of Patricia's life will be in the Canton Baptist Temple with Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour before services on Saturday at the church (10-11 a.m.). A luncheon will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple (Camp Chof) in remembrance of Patricia J. Grivas. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www. sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019
