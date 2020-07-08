Patricia "Pat" Jean (Hogue) Heiser
89, of North Canton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. Pat was born in Canton on March 17, 1931 to the late Carl and Mary (Motter) Hogue. She graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1949. On April 14, 1953, she married Earl R. Heiser. He preceded her in death on March 24, 1986 after 32 years of marriage. Pat worked for Climalene Co. in Canton after graduation. Later she became the secretary and bookkeeper of Earl R. Heiser & Sons Excavating. Pat was a member of the St. Jacob's Lutheran Church and was a past member of the North Canton Junior Sorosis Club. She volunteered at St. Luke's Nursing Home and Aultman Hospital and was also a member of the Red Hats group. Pat loved to host parties and gatherings for her friends and family. She enjoyed polka and euchre and going on bus trips. She loved her husband and family dearly and was always there to support them.
Pat is survived by her five children, Sandra (Bill) Humphrey of North Canton, Russell Heiser of Massillon, Jan White of Florida, Jodi (Tom) Hug of Virginia, and Scott (Sylvia) Heiser of Massillon; 12 grandchildren: Dane, Erin, Ryan, Christine, Mark, Melissa, Stephen, Matthew, Whitney, Jordan, Ashley, and Joshua; one step-grandson, Justin; two great-grandsons, Ryker and Landon; four step-great-granddaughters, Harper, Gemma, Nora, and Kylie; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Pat is preceded in death by her brother, Jack Hogue.
Calling hours will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1-2:30 p.m. Pat will be laid to rest at a private graveside service at Sunset Hills Burial Park. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlfh.com
