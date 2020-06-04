Patricia Jean Pavelzik
76, of Canton, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born December 31, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Vincent and Mary Groner. Patricia was a very active member at St. Joan of Arch Catholic Church. She retired from Charter One Bank. Patricia was family oriented and love traveling and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing BINGO, cooking and baking.
Patricia is survived by her children: Julia Hoch and John Hoch and Debbie Hough; grandchildren: Isaac and Rayna Hough; brother, James Groner; and sister, Pamela Pearon Gleklen.
A private graveside service will be held for the family on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
76, of Canton, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born December 31, 1943 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Vincent and Mary Groner. Patricia was a very active member at St. Joan of Arch Catholic Church. She retired from Charter One Bank. Patricia was family oriented and love traveling and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing BINGO, cooking and baking.
Patricia is survived by her children: Julia Hoch and John Hoch and Debbie Hough; grandchildren: Isaac and Rayna Hough; brother, James Groner; and sister, Pamela Pearon Gleklen.
A private graveside service will be held for the family on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.