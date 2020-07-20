Patricia Joan Kopache Sheaffercherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, neighbor and friend woke up in the arms of Jesus on July 16, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1934, in Canton, OH. Along with several siblings, she lived with foster parents, George and Mildred Kinney where she helped support the family berry and vegetable business. Patricia graduated from Middlebranch High School, class of 1952. One month after graduation, she married the love of her life, Ray Sheaffer, also from Canton. Together they raised a lively family of seven children in a house with one bathroom. In addition, to ensuring her children grew up with unconditional love, she made sure physical needs were taken care of by holding a variety of jobs as a secretary, store clerk, make-up saleswoman, professional cake decorator, candy maker, and 22 years as respected librarian and secretary of Marlboro Grade School. Mom was a woman of uncommon intelligence, compassion, talent and culinary skill who believed most problems could be overcome with a plate of pot roast and homemade pie. In her later years, her kitchen was still the hub of many family memories and she was known around the community for her gifts of strawberry jam and sals. She was committed to making a difference in her community and opened our home to inner-city children and international guests. She was an active member of the Church of the Brethren attending East Nimishillen and Hartville churches where she developed lifelong friendships and was always one of the first to offer help and support to others.Patricia is preceded in death by her foster parents, her beloved husband of forty seven years, son David Sheaffer, daughter Beverly Sheaffer and great granddaughter, Lydia Walton, sister Nancy Penhorwood and brother Steve Kopache. She is survived by sons, Dennis (Vondea) Sheaffer (Hartville, OH), Michael Sheaffer (Seattle, WA), Philip (Debbie)Sheaffer (Atwater, OH) and daughters, Rebecca (Jeff) Wiles (Payson, AZ) and Faith (Dennis) Sheaffer-Polen (Hartville, OH), sisters Nikki Frederick and Deri Huffman (San Diego, CA), brothers Gerald Kopache (Santa Barbara, CA), Rocky Frederick (San Diego, CA) and Tom (Ana) Kopache (New York City), 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.In celebration of her life long love of books, the family is requesting donations be made to Rodman Public Library home delivery service, 215 East Broadway St., Alliance, OH 44601, 330-821-2665. Private graveside service. Celebration of Life at a later date.Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364