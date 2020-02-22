|
Patricia K. Grage
75 of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Born on March 29, 1944 in Charleston, S.C., to the late Willard and Doris (Richardson) Mears, she had been an area resident for the past 40 years. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, canning, baby sitting and especially loved her time spent with family.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David W. Grage; children, Karen Grage (Leonard Thomas), Kathy (Jeff) Grotsky, Michael (Martha) Grage and Randy (Stacy) Grage; grandchildren, Jes, Lis, Brandon, Brittany, Matthew, McKenna and Lauren; great-grandchild, Javanni; sisters, Rosalyn Stancell and Dolly Bowers.
Funeral Services will be held MONDAY, Feb. 24, 2020, 1 p.m., at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton. Burial in Canal Fulton Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2020