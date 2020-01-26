Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Patricia L. Oliver


1948 - 2020
Patricia L. Oliver Obituary
Patricia L. Oliver

age 71, of Canton, passed away Friday January 24, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born August 17, 1948 in Butler, PA. Patricia was a 1966 graduate of Canton South High School.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Sr. and Marion Andrews; her husband, Charles F. Oliver Sr. in 2005; one brother, Larry Smith. She is survived by seven children, Patricia (Gary) Randall, Charles Oliver Jr., Charlotte (Richard) Spencer, Tina (William) Randall, Teddy (Brandy) Oliver, Joe Oliver (fiancé, Tammy McCort), Brian Oliver (fiancé, Tera Swogger); 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Andrews Jr.; two sisters, Charlotte (Jim) Fogle and Mary Andrews.

Funeral services will be Tuesday January 28, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. with Terry Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received Monday 6-8 pm in the funeral home. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020
