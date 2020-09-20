Patricia Lee (Prince) Hiben
passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born in Minerva, Ohio to the late Perry Prince and Elizabeth (Owens) Prince. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Preceded in death by sisters Dorothy, Sharon, Mary, Martha, Shirley, and Barbara; brothers Kenneth and Gary.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Andrew Hiben; sons Michael, and Andrew; grandsons Alex and Drew Hiben; and sister JoAnne (William) Flinner.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am., Thursday at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 11:00 am with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the online guestbook, and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721