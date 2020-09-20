1/1
PATRICIA LEE PRINCE HIBEN
Patricia Lee (Prince) Hiben

passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born in Minerva, Ohio to the late Perry Prince and Elizabeth (Owens) Prince. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Preceded in death by sisters Dorothy, Sharon, Mary, Martha, Shirley, and Barbara; brothers Kenneth and Gary.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Andrew Hiben; sons Michael, and Andrew; grandsons Alex and Drew Hiben; and sister JoAnne (William) Flinner.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am., Thursday at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 11:00 am with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online guestbook, and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
SEP
24
Service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
September 20, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Andy and his family. She always made me laugh when we would see her. May the Lord hold you in his arms thru this most grieving time. Sam and Joanne Barson
Joanne Barson
Friend
