Patricia Leno
Patricia June (Reitz) Leno went to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1929 in Canton, Ohio, where she resided until 1991 when she moved to April Sound in Montgomery, TX. Mrs. Leno graduated from Timken High School in Canton. She worked for many years as a Mortgage Loan Officer and Manager. Patricia belonged to Eastern Star, she loved boating, water skiing, golf and most of all country line dancing. She was a devoted and loving Wife and Mother. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Leno; her parents, Kenneth and Olga Reitz; and her brother, Allen Reitz.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Greg) Austin of Spring, TX.; her son, Lawrence (Laura) Leno of The Woodlands, TX.; her granddaughter, Julia Leno of Houston, TX., granddaughter, Amy (Dustin) Bynum of Kingwood, TX.; grandsons: Robert (Traci) of Mansfield, TX., Richard of Spring, TX., Rodney (Sunny) of Arlington, TX., and Steve (Emily) Leno of North Canton, OH. She also leaves 15 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on September 21, 2019 at April Sound Church in Montgomery, TX. She will be placed with her husband in the memorial wall of the VA National Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019