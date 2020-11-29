Patricia Louise Grimm
went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2020. She was born January 20, 1931 to the Reverend Russell and Letha Barner. Patricia devoted her life to God and her family. She attended Canton McKinley High School and was a lifelong fan of the bulldogs.
She is preceded in death by her husband, E. J. Grimm and is survived by her daughter, Rosetta Lynn (Mike) Teis and seven grandchildren whom she adored and lived for, Mark, Shane, Chayton, Adia, Austin, LeAnne and Brenden; one sister, Carol Kelly and several nieces and nephews. Patricia was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who will be missed dearly. "Her children rise up and call her blessed" Proverbs 31:28.
Services will be graveside Tuesday at at 1 pm at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Steve Manko III officiating. To share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
