Patricia M. (Pentella) Gyalogof Massillon, age 81, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. She was born in Canton to the late Sabatino (Sam) and Jeana (Contrucci) Pentella. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Mascioli. Patty was a 1954 graduate of St. Anthony's Catholic School 1954 where she was May Queen, a graduate of Timken Vocational High School 1957. Retired from Timken Roller Bearing Company after 31 years in 2001. She was a member of St. Michael's Parish. Pat loved to travel, play cards, and remained dedicated for over 63 years to monthly meetings with her beloved friends from their Timken HS Card Club. She spent most Fridays with her "Old Lady's" dining, playing Euchre, and sharing laughs. Patty volunteered for many years with the Stark County Italian-American Festival.Patricia is survived by her sons: Scott Miller, Mark (Karen) Miller, Richard (Jeana) Miller; her four grandchildren: Kevin (Julia) and Ethan, Rebecca and Sabatino Miller; along with her sister, Donna Moran and brother-in-law, Michael Mascioli. Aunt Pat loved spending time with her Niece Patty Ann, Nephews Sammy, Dean, Johnnie, and their families. Patty enjoyed decorating her home and garden and was always generous with her thoughtful gifts to family and friends. Pat is truly loved by so many good, kind people.In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to St. Anthony's Parish. Patricia's Celebration of Life will be on held Sunday, Oct 11, 2020, at Frey Family Park Shelter, Magnolia, OH, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with social distancing.(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)