1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia M. "Alice" Keefe

age 84, of North Port, FL, passed away on May 17, 2019. She was born in

Garfield Heights, Ohio, on March 17, 1935, to Samuel and Margaret Hughes, and moved to North Port from Louisville, Ohio in 2018.

Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed greatly. She retired from K-mart in Louisville where she worked for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; sons, Donald II and Patrick; brothers, Jim and Robert Hughes; many brothers and sisters-in-law; six grandchildren and three great granddaughters.

No services are scheduled at this time. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family visit:

www.farleyfuneralhome.com

Farley Funeral Home,

941-488-2291
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019
