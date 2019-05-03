|
Patricia Maksim-Chillik 1949-2019
Age 69 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born June 24, 1949, in Canton the daughter of the late Walter and Blanche Rostonski. Patricia was a retired paralegal for Bureau of Workers Compensation. She enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Dale Chillik; sons, Nick (Andrea) Maksim and Tony Maksim; step children, Amy Lewis and Aaron Chillik; sisters, Norma Andrews and Mary Myers; grandchildren, Maya Lewis, Bria Lewis, Mason Lewis, Jordan Chillik, Drew and Ellie Maksim and Isaiah Maksim; and close friends Janie McGinnis, Joan Kennedy and the late Marlyce Parker.
As she wished following her cremation, her family will receive friends for a casual gathering which will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . For additional information or to sign the tribute wall, log on to www.heitger.com.
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019