Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
Patricia Maksim-Chillik


1949 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Patricia Maksim-Chillik Obituary
Patricia

Maksim-Chillik

As she wished following her cremation, her family will receive friends for a casual gathering which will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . For additional information or to sign the tribute wall, log on to www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on May 4, 2019
