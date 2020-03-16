The Repository Obituaries
PATRICIA MARIE WENTZEL


1937 - 2020
PATRICIA MARIE WENTZEL Obituary
Patricia Marie Wentzel

82, of Massillon, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Patricia was born in Massillon on April 19, 1937, the daughter of the late Edward and Catherine (Johns) Heckathorn. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Wentzel Eisenbrei; sisters: Helen Rodgers, Bonnie Skarpusis, Nancy Kletts, Marlene Reese, Susie Richardson, and Rosie Heckathorn; brothers: Jimmy, Richard, Bobby, and Billy Heckathorn; and her special friend, Frank Pendolino.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kelly Wentzel Hoagland; and her grandson, Bryan Hoagland.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the : .

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, (330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020
