PATRICIA "PAT" PATTERSON
1936 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" Patterson

Patricia "Pat" Patterson, age 83,passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. She was born June 25, 1936 in Homeworth, to Norwood W. Shidler and Vera (Myers) Shidler-Williams. Pat attended Freeburg One Room School House and Washington Township School, before graduating from Louisville High School. She worked at Colonial Nursing Center for 22 years, in addition to working at the Hartville Flea Market.

Survivors include: daughter, Sheri Anne; son, David; grandchildren, Lisa (Michael), Brandon; great-granddaughters: Autumn, Zoey, and Madison; step-children, Jack Jr., Joey, and Michael; special friends, Cliff and Bertha; many other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, and step-daughter, Donna.

A memorial service will take place at Freeburg Church of the Brethren on Tuesday, June 30th., at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctcfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Freeburg Church of the Brethren
Funeral services provided by
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
