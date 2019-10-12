Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Riccaboni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia S. Riccaboni


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia S. Riccaboni Obituary
Patricia S. Riccaboni

Age 70, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019 in Altercare of Louisville with her children by her side. She was born September 22, 1949 in Canton to the late Lawrence and Aileen (Curtis) Gorman. Patricia was a 1967 graduate of East Canton High School. She was formerly employed by the Louisville Police Department and Louisville City Schools.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Patricia is survived by one daughter, Anita Mockerman; one son, Andrew (Dianna) Mockerman; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Rev. David Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Fairmont Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Tuesday (12-1 p.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now