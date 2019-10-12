|
|
Patricia S. Riccaboni
Age 70, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019 in Altercare of Louisville with her children by her side. She was born September 22, 1949 in Canton to the late Lawrence and Aileen (Curtis) Gorman. Patricia was a 1967 graduate of East Canton High School. She was formerly employed by the Louisville Police Department and Louisville City Schools.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Patricia is survived by one daughter, Anita Mockerman; one son, Andrew (Dianna) Mockerman; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday October 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Rev. David Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Fairmont Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Tuesday (12-1 p.m.) Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2019