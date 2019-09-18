|
Patrick "Pat" A. Baxter
age 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Canton, Ohio on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Pat is survived by his wife, Claudia (Cocklin) Baxter; children, Aaron (Melissa) Baxter of Columbus, Abigayle (Keith) Baxter of Akron; uncle, Gary (June) Baxter of Malvern; brothers-in-law, Reg (PJ) Cocklin of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Kim (Chrystal) Cocklin of Dallas, Texas; sisters-in-law, Amy Cocklin of Orrington, Maine and Lou Ann Baxter of Canton; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Norma Baxter; brother, Richard Baxter; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Cocklin; and brother-in-law, Todd Cocklin.
Pat was born on Sept. 20, 1955 in Canton, to Richard and Norma (Todd) Baxter. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1974. He married Claudia Cocklin on April 14, 1984 and they had two children who were his pride and joy. Pat worked for The Hoover Company, as a laborer for 33 years, until its closing. In March of 2018, he retired from Frito Lay where he worked for the last 10 years. He will be remembered as a dedicated and hard worker, a loving husband, a generous friend, and wonderful father. Pat was an avid football fan. He loved watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and local high school football. Since his retirement he had been enjoying building new friendships, playing more golf and working part-time at St. John's United Church of Christ. He enjoyed watching his grand-dogs Oliver and Barley, and walking and taking care of his dog, Stassi.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 Tremont Ave SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Rev. Sprite Johnson will officiate the ceremony. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. As a dog lover and supporter of youth sports, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Stark County or The First Tee of Canton. Condolences and special memories may be shared online at heitger.com
