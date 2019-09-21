|
|
|
Patrick "Pat"
A. Baxter
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 Tremont Ave SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Rev. Sprite Johnson will officiate the ceremony. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service. As a dog lover and supporter of youth sports, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of Stark County or The First Tee of Canton. Condolences and special memories may be shared online at heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Sept. 21, 2019