1/1
Patrick Babcock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Babcock

45, of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Canton and was a 1994 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Pat went on to earn his Degree in Sports Medicine from Akron University. He was employed with Akron Children's Hospital as an athletic trainer and loved working with children. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and will be deeply missed.

Pat was preceded in death by his father Thomas Babcock. He leaves his mother Karen Babcock and his sisters Spring Babcock and Marcie Britt.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-6 pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm at the funeral home, with Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.

Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved