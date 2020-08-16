Patrick Babcock
45, of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Canton and was a 1994 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Pat went on to earn his Degree in Sports Medicine from Akron University. He was employed with Akron Children's Hospital as an athletic trainer and loved working with children. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and will be deeply missed.
Pat was preceded in death by his father Thomas Babcock. He leaves his mother Karen Babcock and his sisters Spring Babcock and Marcie Britt.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-6 pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm at the funeral home, with Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.
