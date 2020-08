Patrick BabcockVisitation will be Wednesday from 5-6 pm at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, followed by a memorial service at 6 pm at the funeral home, with Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses.Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed, 330-477-6721