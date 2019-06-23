Home

PATRICK DAVID NETLING


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick David Netling

age 36 of Canton, OH passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 from natural causes. He was born on June 11, 1983 in Massillon to Paul and Victoria (McEndree) Netling. Patrick was a 2002 graduate of Perry High School. Following high school, Patrick went on to serve in the Ohio National Guard as a heavy equipment operator. Patrick attended Stark State College and received an associate's degree in Automotive Technology. Patrick was a kind and caring person who was always willing to put others before himself. He also enjoyed the freedom that riding motorcycles gave him. Patrick is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David McEndree, on August 14, 2018, paternal grandparents, Louis and Margaret Netling, and uncle Ron Gepfrey.

Patrick is survived by his parents Paul and Victoria Netling, sister Molly Ferguson, his fiancé of 7 years, Katrina "Kat" Lambert, niece Madeline, nephews Maxwell and Jaxon, grandmother Carol McEndree, aunts and uncles Valarie (Ronald) Feucht, Vanessa (Eric) Shriver, Barbara Gepfrey, Mary (David) Moreland, and many loving cousins.

A private celebration of Patrick's life will be held at a later date. In Patrick's memory, please do a kind deed for someone in need. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019
