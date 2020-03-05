The Repository Obituaries
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
the Louisville Fraternal Order of Eagles
306 W Main St
Louisville, OH
Patrick J. Nock Sr.


1945 - 2020
Patrick J. Nock Sr. Obituary
Patrick J

Nock Sr.

age 58 of Harrisburg Ohio was swept away swiftly on leap day 2020.

He is survived by the love of his life Sharon; his children, Crystal (Rick), Billy, Joe Joe, Patrick Jr. (Nina); brothers, John (Deborah), Jimbo (Denise); sisters, Beth and Cindy; grandchildren, Jeffery, Rachel, Sarah, Riley. Pj was preceded in death by his Mother, Elizabeth "Wheezy" Young, and his father John Nock.

The family will be taking donations in lieu of flowers to help with final expenses. A memorial hog roast is scheduled for Sunday, March 29th, 2 pm at the Louisville Fraternal Order of Eagles. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020
