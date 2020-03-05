|
Patrick J
Nock Sr.
age 58 of Harrisburg Ohio was swept away swiftly on leap day 2020.
He is survived by the love of his life Sharon; his children, Crystal (Rick), Billy, Joe Joe, Patrick Jr. (Nina); brothers, John (Deborah), Jimbo (Denise); sisters, Beth and Cindy; grandchildren, Jeffery, Rachel, Sarah, Riley. Pj was preceded in death by his Mother, Elizabeth "Wheezy" Young, and his father John Nock.
The family will be taking donations in lieu of flowers to help with final expenses. A memorial hog roast is scheduled for Sunday, March 29th, 2 pm at the Louisville Fraternal Order of Eagles. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330.875.5770
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020