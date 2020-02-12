|
Patrick Lee Martin
Passed away unexpectedly February 6, 2020 at his home in Glenmont, Ohio. Lee was born July 12, 1954 in Newark, Ohio to Frances (Glover) and Woodrow Martin. He graduated from Perry High School in Massillon, Ohio before embarking on a career as systems analyst and programmer for a variety of companies throughout the USA. He had a lifelong love affair with music and enjoyed sharing this passion with family and friends. As a lifelong bachelor, Lee enjoyed time spent with family and was especially tickled to interact with his nephew, Dan, and great-nephew, Wyatt. His frequent phone calls and periodic visits were eagerly anticipated and delighted by his Mother. Lee was always available for new adventures, large or small, including hang gliding, parachuting, elephant riding, or hot air ballooning. In later years, his interested included, but were not limited to, ballroom dancing, woodworking, and taming his expansive lawn. Lee will be fondly remembered and missed acutely by the loved ones he precedes.
His father having passed, Lee is survived by his loving mother; a brother, Mike Martin and spouse Aye; brother, Dan Martin and spouse Eva; nephew, Joshua (Aaron Dunaway) Young; niece, Stephanie (Don) Miller; nephew, Dan Martin II; great nephews, Wyatt Martin, Max Miller, Thomas Miller, and Finley Miller; great nieces, Grace Peters and Allison Miller.
A private service for family will follow cremation. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020