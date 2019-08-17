|
Patrick T. Blankenship
24, of Perry Township, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born December 30, 1994 in Florida. Patrick graduated from Perry High School. He loved to play sports especially baseball. He was preceded in death by his father Patrick.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Kimberly; brother, Michael; grandfather, Donald Bossick; aunt, Tracy and aunt, Kim Blankenship; grandmother, Blankenship and a host of loving family and friends.
A chapel service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, 3469 Lincoln Way E., Massillon, Ohio 44646 at 11 a.m. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the
arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019