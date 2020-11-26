1/
Patrick T. "Popo" Garvey Sr.
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Patrick T. "Popo" Garvey, Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation at www.ctf.org or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-3222

Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
