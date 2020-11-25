Patrick T. "Popo" Garvey, Sr.
Age 86, of Jackson Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 20, 2020. Patrick was born November 12, 1934 in Baltimore, Md. the son of Patrick & Leona (Wiland) Garvey. He was a United States Army veteran. He met the love of his life, Toni Russo at the roller-skating rink. She was always his "Rose". They were married on September 8, 1956, and celebrated 64 years of marriage. Together they raised five children and saw his grandchildren & great-grandchildren born that he cherished so much. He enjoyed watching them in all of their activities. Patrick worked for AT&T and retired after 40 years of service. He was an avid golfer, he took many golf trips to SC, and golfed in several leagues. He was member of the Telephone Pioneers, HOF Luncheon Club, Massillon Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Toni "Momo" Garvey; children, Kathleen (Douglas) Lombardi, Patricia (Carl) Konen, Patrick T. (Tina) Garvey, Jr., Caroline Garvey, and Mary Anne (Douglas) Sisson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Adelia Dager; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation at www.ctf.org
or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.
So, raise a pint or a glass and toast to a life well-lived. "Slainte"
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222