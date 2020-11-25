1/1
Patrick T. "Popo" Garvey Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick T. "Popo" Garvey, Sr.

Age 86, of Jackson Township, passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 20, 2020. Patrick was born November 12, 1934 in Baltimore, Md. the son of Patrick & Leona (Wiland) Garvey. He was a United States Army veteran. He met the love of his life, Toni Russo at the roller-skating rink. She was always his "Rose". They were married on September 8, 1956, and celebrated 64 years of marriage. Together they raised five children and saw his grandchildren & great-grandchildren born that he cherished so much. He enjoyed watching them in all of their activities. Patrick worked for AT&T and retired after 40 years of service. He was an avid golfer, he took many golf trips to SC, and golfed in several leagues. He was member of the Telephone Pioneers, HOF Luncheon Club, Massillon Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Toni "Momo" Garvey; children, Kathleen (Douglas) Lombardi, Patricia (Carl) Konen, Patrick T. (Tina) Garvey, Jr., Caroline Garvey, and Mary Anne (Douglas) Sisson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Adelia Dager; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children's Tumor Foundation at www.ctf.org or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Massillon. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are also required.

So, raise a pint or a glass and toast to a life well-lived. "Slainte"

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved