Patsy A. Cool
The beautiful Patsy A. Cool was born in Canton on December 28, 1965 and passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. She was a graduate of Timken Senior High School class of 1984 and was a friend to many and was loved by all.
She will be missed greatly by her daughter, Angela Rose (Blake) Polka; grandson, Ryker Polka; mother, Patricia Burgess-Cool-Wilfong; sister, "Bug" Tammy Rose Cool (Don) Rohrig; fiancé, Roger Rowe as well a numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends and other relatives.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 pm at Faith Family Church, 8200 Freedom Ave. NW in North Canton. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks are suggested but not required. To view the FULL obituary please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721