Patsy Joann Rutledge
87, of Massillon, went to receive her heavenly reward late Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020. Born June 13, 1932, in Montgomery, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Charles C. and Vivian (Ault) Garrett, she lived most of her adult life in Massillon. Joann married Richard L. Rutledge on July 7, 1954 and had been a homemaker and worked as a retail clerk at the former T.G. Murphy's and Topps stores in the Meyer's Lake Plaza. She enjoyed crafts, flowers and candy making and was especially known for her peanut butter eggs. She collected angels and lighthouses and was an avid fan of The Statler Brothers and saw them every chance she could.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; grandson, Jeffrey M. "Mickey" Klever; sister, Phyllis Stanley; and brothers, Richard and Charles Garrett. Joann is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Jeff) Klever, of Massillon, Ohio; and son, Michael (Kathy) Rutledge, of Richville, Ohio; her grandchildren: Julie (Salvador) Cedillo, Thomas Klever and Richard Klever, both of Canton, Ty (Caroline) Rutledge of Tampa, Florida and Kyle Rutledge, also of Richville; great-grandchildren: Salvador Cedillo, Thomas, Joslynn, Maizie and Mikaila Klever and Michael J. Rutledge.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Jeff Franks will officiate and private burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. For the safety of those attending, wearing a face mask or face covering is strongly encouraged and the rules of social distancing will be observed. The family extends a special "thank you" to the staff of Amherst Meadows for their love and care over the past eight years. They have also suggested memorial contributions made in care of the Alzheimer's Association. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
87, of Massillon, went to receive her heavenly reward late Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020. Born June 13, 1932, in Montgomery, West Virginia, a daughter to the late Charles C. and Vivian (Ault) Garrett, she lived most of her adult life in Massillon. Joann married Richard L. Rutledge on July 7, 1954 and had been a homemaker and worked as a retail clerk at the former T.G. Murphy's and Topps stores in the Meyer's Lake Plaza. She enjoyed crafts, flowers and candy making and was especially known for her peanut butter eggs. She collected angels and lighthouses and was an avid fan of The Statler Brothers and saw them every chance she could.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; grandson, Jeffrey M. "Mickey" Klever; sister, Phyllis Stanley; and brothers, Richard and Charles Garrett. Joann is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Jeff) Klever, of Massillon, Ohio; and son, Michael (Kathy) Rutledge, of Richville, Ohio; her grandchildren: Julie (Salvador) Cedillo, Thomas Klever and Richard Klever, both of Canton, Ty (Caroline) Rutledge of Tampa, Florida and Kyle Rutledge, also of Richville; great-grandchildren: Salvador Cedillo, Thomas, Joslynn, Maizie and Mikaila Klever and Michael J. Rutledge.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Jeff Franks will officiate and private burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. For the safety of those attending, wearing a face mask or face covering is strongly encouraged and the rules of social distancing will be observed. The family extends a special "thank you" to the staff of Amherst Meadows for their love and care over the past eight years. They have also suggested memorial contributions made in care of the Alzheimer's Association. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 3, 2020.