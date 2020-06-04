Patsy Joann
Rutledge
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Pastor Jeff Franks will officiate and private burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the service, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. For the safety of those attending, wearing a face mask or face covering is strongly encouraged and the rules of social distancing will be observed. The family extends a special "thank you" to the staff of Amherst Meadows for their love and care over the past eight years. They have also suggested memorial contributions made in care of the Alzheimer's Association. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.