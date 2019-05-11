|
Pattyann Stoffer 1937-2019
Age 81, of East Canton, passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 in Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center. She was born June 26, 1937 in Canton to the late Paul and Wanda (Harper) Brothers. Pattyann was retired from Osnaburg Local Schools after 25 years of service and was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by one daughter, Terrilin Carpenter; two sons, Timothy Stoffer and John Schmidt. She is survived by her husband, Philip J. Stoffer to whom she was married 63 years; one son, Philip James (Nina) Stoffer; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul (Carol) Brothers; one sister, Kathy Burchett.
In keeping with Pattyann's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no public services. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on May 11, 2019