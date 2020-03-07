Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387

Paul A. Behringer

Paul A. Behringer Obituary
Paul A. Behringer

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday morning in the back of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Enurnment will follow Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition or may be read online at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

DON WILLIAMS

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020
