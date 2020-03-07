|
Paul A. Behringer
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday morning in the back of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Enurnment will follow Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition or may be read online at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
