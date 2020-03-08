|
Paul A. Behringer
Age 81 of Navarre passed away in his home on March 5, 2020 after fighting a long battle with multiple myeloma. Paul was born on November 22, 1938, in Canton to the late Anthony and Marguerite Behringer. Paul graduated from Central Catholic High School and was a retired brick layer. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton as well as Holy Family Catholic Church in Navarre. Paul proudly served his country in the Army and was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters and the Myers Lake Sportsmen's Club.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Don Behringer; sister, Dorothy Fitch and granddaughter, Macie Behringer. Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ellen (Schweizer) Behringer; three children, Bob (Amanda) Behringer, Kathleen (Brian) Vereb, Tammy (Robert) Schnabel; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; one step great-granddaughter; brother, Bob Behringer; sister, Pat Tschantz and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday morning in the back of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton from 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Enurnment will follow Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. A special thank you to all of the staff at Tri-County Hematology and Oncology and the Aultman Hospice nurses and staff for the wonderful care they provided Paul. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to (stjude.com). Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020