Paul A. Blake
age 93 of Louisville, Ohio passed away on September 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Care Center. He was born on May 25, 1927 in Fulda, Ohio to the late Albert and Loretta (Crum) Blake. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Paul enjoyed life with his family and friends; he loved fishing, playing cards and working with his hands. He lived most of his life in Louisville and attended St. Louis Catholic Church. He was united in marriage on July 1, 1950 to Marilyn (Zwick) Blake and celebrated 70 years of marriage.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Florence Archer and Esther Menegay. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Brenda (Kenny), Teri Jump and Cathy Scott; grandchildren, Jordan, Jason (Alison), Kenny (Krista) and Adam (Ashley); and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid concerns, a private service was held for Paul and he was laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph Care Center or Crossroads Hospice Care. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com
