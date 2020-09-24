1/1
Paul A. Blake
1927 - 2020
Paul A. Blake

age 93 of Louisville, Ohio passed away on September 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Care Center. He was born on May 25, 1927 in Fulda, Ohio to the late Albert and Loretta (Crum) Blake. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Paul enjoyed life with his family and friends; he loved fishing, playing cards and working with his hands. He lived most of his life in Louisville and attended St. Louis Catholic Church. He was united in marriage on July 1, 1950 to Marilyn (Zwick) Blake and celebrated 70 years of marriage.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Florence Archer and Esther Menegay. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Brenda (Kenny), Teri Jump and Cathy Scott; grandchildren, Jordan, Jason (Alison), Kenny (Krista) and Adam (Ashley); and eight great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid concerns, a private service was held for Paul and he was laid to rest in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Joseph Care Center or Crossroads Hospice Care. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home

2 entries
September 23, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time. Paul was great guy to be around and a faithful friend of the family.
Mark & Nancy Frank
Friend
September 23, 2020
I am so sorry for you loss. Paul was so much fun.We all had some awesome times. Prayers are with all of you at this time
Diane Hughes
Friend
