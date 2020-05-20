PAUL A. DAZEY
1962 - 2020
Paul A. Dazey

57, of Brewster, passed away peacefully, with his wife at his side, early Saturday afternoon, May 16, 2020. Born in Canton, August 18, 1962, a son to Paul M. and the late Wilma S. (Millard) Dazey, Paul attended Fairless High School and graduated from North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, NC with the Class of 1980. He served honorably in the US Navy and earned the rating of Engineman First Class (EN1). He was proud of his time in the service and always appreciated the opportunity, the discipline, the challenge and the teamwork that were a part of it. Returning to civilian life, he earned his living as a truck driver for several area firms. In his leisure time he looked for any excuse to tease, entertain and spoil his granddaughters and to plan the next cruise he and his wife, Denise would take together. He also held membership in the DAV and the VFW.

A cherished husband and beloved dad and grandpa; a dear son, brother and uncle, Paul is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma and brother, Tim Dazey. He is survived by his "Beloved Cinderella," Denise M. (Long) Dazey, of the home; daughter, Jessica Wentling, of Somerdale, Ohio; son, Thomas Dazey of Minerva and granddaughters, Tasha Pitcher-Dazey and Tianna Coble; his dad, Paul M. Dazey; sister, Candi (Mark) McRobie and brothers, Frank (Brenda), Kevin (Ngoci) and John Dazey (and Debra Geombi) and a half-brother, John (Christy) Dazey.

Funeral services, military honors and burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery will be conducted privately with arrangements entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at:

www.atkinsonfeucht.com



330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
