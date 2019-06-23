Paul A. Mossor, Jr.



3/4/60 - 6/14/19



Paul A. Mossor, Jr., went off to be with the Lord after an extended illness on Friday, June 14, 2019, while surrounded by friends and loved ones. Predeceased by his parents, the late Paul and Joyce (Kenney) Mossor, Sr.; brother, Craig Mossor; and close friend, Steve Mago.



Paul leaves to cherish his memory and mourn his passing his partner in life, Betsy Stone; daughter, Jackie Graybill with grandchildren: Julius and Daisy, daughter, Jenna



Mossor; brothers: Scott (Ginger), Mark, Dave Reed, Doug (Brenda) Vogley; and his close friends, Merle, Marlene Mago. Paul was born in Canton, OH, March 4, 1960 then later moved to Massillon, OH. - Perry Twp. In 1966 where he ran the woods and fields with his brothers, the Mckiney boys and his dog Amy. Paul was an ornery child who was filled with love and compassion for others, along with the many stories and travels through life to be remembered by those closest to him. Paul loved to fish and was a musician/drummer who played with several bands throughout his years and continued playing drums up



until his recent illness. In his final years, Paul owned a tree trimming/removal service, and did various construction/ renovation jobs throughout the Denver, CO. area. Paul would want to send his love and blessings to his Denver family in this tribute: Redneck Ron, Nae-Nae, Phil, Becca, Wisconsin Mike, Anna, Dennis, Lisa, Freddy, Nikki,



Sergio and Armand, thank you for your love, kindness and your wonderful friendship.



There will be no funeral services for Paul. Friends and family members will be notified of a celebration of life



upcoming soon. Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary