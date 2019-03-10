|
|
Paul A. Rohrig
Age 81, of Magnolia passed away Friday March 8, 2019 in his home. He was born December 15, 1937 in Fulda, OH to the late Walter A. and Elizabeth M. (Crock) Rohrig. Paul was a Canton and Magnolia resident most of his life, retiring from Canton Drop Forge in 2002 after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by four brothers, Andrew, Elmer, James and Ralph Rohrig; three sisters, Anna Mary Strubel, Irene Michael and Marcella Crum. Paul is survived by four sons, William Rohrig of Smithfield, WV, David Rohrig, Donald (Tammy) Rohrig and Thomas (Michele) Rohrig all of Canton; one daughter, Luanna (Donald) Alborn of East Sparta; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Bernadine) Rohrig and Melvin Rohrig; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on S. Cleveland Ave. with Fr. Joseph Zamary officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Tuesday (10-11am). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019