PAUL MCKEE
PAUL ALLEN MCKEE

PAUL ALLEN MCKEE

PAUL ALLEN MCKEE Obituary
Paul Allen McKee

It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Allen McKee, of Smithville, OH announces his passing on Sunday, February 10, 2019 following a long battle with cancer, at the age of 77.

He was the youngest of 11 children by Fannie and James McKee. He is survived by brothers Herb and Harry, many nieces and nephews, and his wife Robin.

He is also survived by his 6 children from his first wife, Beverly (Bolender), deceased July 9, 2012. He was a beloved grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 26. He was a faithful servant of the Lord.

A service will be held in Birmingham, Alabama
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019
