Paul D. Brogan
Born September 6, 1929, left this world on June 17, 2020, at his home peacefully surrounded with his family. He was the owner of a well drilling business and worked for the Southern Norfolk railroad as a proud member of the union, where he retired. He began working at 10 years old, even having to doctor his birth certificate in order to do so. He also met his wife as a teenager, though had to chase her for 10 years, as he would proudly tell all who would listen. He liked to drive his cars fast and hard, and always found an open lane; which is also how he lived. And always with a smile, saying he felt like an 18-year-old! His hobbies included working relentlessly, storytelling, and cutting deals with people all the time. Everyone who was a part of Paul's life has said Grandpa was a "character" (most often with a sly grin). If he wasn't hunting for a deal, he was talking about his family. Through the ups and downs of his life, he was always a family man. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life and wife, Stefania, and was loved by his kids, his grandchildren, his great-grandchild, and his variety of Impalas.
Preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Lauretta Brogan; brother, Wayne Brogan; daughter, Cindy Brogan; grandson, Eric Brogan, and Beautiful Wife, Stephania Brogan. He is survived by three children, Paul David, Larry and Don (Jeanne) Brogan; two grandchildren, Chris and John Mackenzie Brogan; one great-grandchild, Victor Mackenzie Brogan. Loved by many because of his passion for the people in his life, his stories, and his infectious laughter.
Paul's family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Friends are invited to share their memories from 12-12:30 p.m. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com. In lieu of cut flowers, the family's wishes are for flowers that can be planted at the farm.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Jun. 18, 2020.