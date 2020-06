Paul Brogan

Paul D. BroganPaul's family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Friends are invited to share their memories from 12-12:30 p.m. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com . In lieu of cut flowers, the family's wishes are for flowers that can be planted at the farm.Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home& Crematory330-875-2811Serving Ohio FamiliesSince 1867