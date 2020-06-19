Paul Brogan
Paul D. Brogan

Paul's family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Friends are invited to share their memories from 12-12:30 p.m. We ask that those attending the memorial please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements while at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com. In lieu of cut flowers, the family's wishes are for flowers that can be planted at the farm.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.
